Programme to upskill ZP science teachers launched

The Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) have rolled out a joint teacher training programme for tutors in Pune region.

The pilot programme was planned on the basis of a teacher survey, covering about 1,500 teachers, and their responses mainly on ways to improve teaching of science in schools. Accordingly, a 12-session specialised module was developed.

The maiden training has been designed aimed at refining science teaching skills of teachers, engaging classes between class VI to XII in Zilla Parishad schools and junior colleges in Pune. The course designers have incorporated teacher-knowledge tests that will be conducted before and after each session. The training, which started on Monday, will be conducted once a week over the next 12 weeks. The course trainers are pedagogy experts at undergraduate colleges and universities.