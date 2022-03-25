‘He inspired young minds to take up biology’: Scientific, teaching community mourns Prof Sohan Modak’s death

In August 2015, Prof Sohan Modak wrote a heartfelt post on social media about his mentors. “All of them were good, unassuming , never hungry for power or prizes, but bitten by the bug for the quest of the unknown,” read the post.

Today, the messages that are pouring in after his demise on March 23 highlight not just his contribution to the field of biotechnology and bioinformatics but also how he has been an inspiration for many.

Dr K Vijay Raghavan, scientific advisor to the Government of India, said Prof Modak’s quality of his nurturing of teaching and research in Pune and beyond are legendary.

“The death of Prof Sohan Modak (82) has left a huge void in the scientific community. An extraordinary teacher and the main force behind several educational and research initiatives in Pune, Prof Modak almost single handedly changed the flavour of teaching in development biology, molecular biology and biotechnology at Pune University in the early 1980s,” recalled Dr Surendra Ghaskadbi, emeritus scientist at Maharashtra Association for Cultivation of Science – Agharkar Research Institute (MACS-ARI).

Dr Ghaskadbi said it was a watershed moment for life sciences teaching and research in Pune when Prof Modak joined the Pune University’s Department of Zoology. “He completely transformed the syllabi for biology and biotechnology, inspired young minds to take up biology and introduced molecular biology in teaching and research,” Dr Ghaskadbi said.

After completing his graduation and post graduation from Pune, Prof Modak completed his doctorate from the University of Geneva. Later, he joined Pune University as a professor. Dr Modak was instrumental in starting one of the first five biotechnology teaching centres in the country. He, along with late Dr Ulhas Wagh, played a huge role in setting up the national tissue culture facility that is now DBT-National Centre for Cell Science.

“He organised scientific meetings and managed to get the best scientists from across the world. This used to be a treat for us in our formative years,” Dr Ghaskadbi said.

“Extremely popular among students, Prof Modak had the rare quality of being fearless while expressing himself – which did not always impress the establishment,” Dr Ghaskadbi added.

Prof Jayanta Pal, Director, Dr D Y Patil Biotechnology and Bioinformatics Institute, Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth said Prof Modak’s demise was a great loss for both teaching and scientific community all over the world.

“He joined the Department of Zoology in 1979 when I was completing my PhD. Within a short time he changed the face of the department. It was a different culture altogether – be it quality teaching, modernising curricula, efficient mentoring of students and faculty. He ignited a large number of young minds who are now well placed all over the world,” Prof Pal, who was earlier head of the department of biotechnology at Pune University, said, adding he has learned many things from Dr Modak including his passion for teaching and research.

Kannan Krishnamoorthy, founder KK Biotech, said Prof Modak was a visionary as a teacher, researcher and contributor to nation building. “You will continue to inspire by remaining in our hearts,” he wrote.