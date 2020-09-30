Prof Sanjeev Dhurandhar elected APS Fellow for his contribution to physics

Prof Sanjeev Dhurandhar.

Prof Sanjeev Dhurandhar (emeritus professor, IUCAA) was elected Fellow of American Physical Society (APS) for his “outstanding contributions to physics” by the APS Council during its meeting this month, on the recommendation of the APS Division of Gravitational Physics (DGRAV).

It is a rare international honour, especially for scientists working in India, read a statement issued on Tuesday by IUCAA.

The citation reads, “For foundational contributions to the theoretical underpinnings of gravitational wave detection, especially in data analysis techniques and for developing a gravitational wave community in India which has led to LIGO-India (a laser interferometric gravitational wave detector on Indian soil)”.

