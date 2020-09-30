scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
MUST READ

Prof Sanjeev Dhurandhar elected APS Fellow for his contribution to physics

It is a rare international honour, especially for scientists working in India, read a statement issued on Tuesday by IUCAA.

By: Express News Service | Pune | September 30, 2020 12:53:37 pm
IUCAA, Sanjeev Dhurandhar, APS, APS Fellow, American Physical SocietyProf Sanjeev Dhurandhar.

Prof Sanjeev Dhurandhar (emeritus professor, IUCAA) was elected Fellow of American Physical Society (APS) for his “outstanding contributions to physics” by the APS Council during its meeting this month, on the recommendation of the APS Division of Gravitational Physics (DGRAV).

It is a rare international honour, especially for scientists working in India, read a statement issued on Tuesday by IUCAA.

The citation reads, “For foundational contributions to the theoretical underpinnings of gravitational wave detection, especially in data analysis techniques and for developing a gravitational wave community in India which has led to LIGO-India (a laser interferometric gravitational wave detector on Indian soil)”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement