Prof Pramod Pandey takes charge as VC of Deccan College

Prof Pramod Pandey has assumed charge of the Vice Chancellor, Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute. He superseded Prof Prasad Joshi, who had the additional charge for nearly two years.

Pandey has been involved in teaching English and performing research in Linguistics for over four decades. Prior to assuming charge at Deccan College, he served as a professor at the Centre for Linguistics, School of Language and Cultural Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University till October 2019.

He has completed a majority of his studies from University of Pune from where he earned his doctoral degree in Linguistics in 1985. Pandey was involved as a subject co-ordinator for creating e-content for postgraduate courses in Linguistics under E-PG Pathashala programme during 2013 – 2018.

During his academic career, he has worked in various capacities at MS University of Baroda, Sana’a University, Yemen, South Gujarat University, University of Jabalpur and others.

Besides, he is a member of a special teams working in cognitive learning and behavioural sciences, development of speech resources ; is a member in the Board-of-Studies — Centre for Folk languages and Culture, Central University of Jharkhand and Centre for Linguistics, Central University of Rajasthan among others.