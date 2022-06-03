scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Prof Jayaram Chengalur appointed 10th TIFR director

Since early 2018, Chengalur has served as dean, National Centre for Radio Astronomy (NCRA) faculty. He has been associated with the TIFR-NCRA since 1996.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 3, 2022 1:02:21 am
He will take over from Prof S Ramakrishnan on July 1.

Pune-based astronomer Professor Jayaram N Chengalur will take charge as the 10th director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). He will take over from Prof S Ramakrishnan on July 1.

Since early 2018, Chengalur has served as dean, National Centre for Radio Astronomy (NCRA) faculty. He has been associated with the TIFR-NCRA since 1996. Chengalur’s areas of research range from cosmology, interstellar medium, extragalactic astronomy and fundamental constant evolution, among others. Within these, major works have been on neutral hydrogen absorption (HI) in galaxies showing high red-shift and the evolution of neutral hydrogen content in the universe. He played a key role in setting up of the upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT), a unique low frequency radio telescope operating in Pune.

A graduate in electrical engineering from IIT-Kanpur, Chengalur completed his doctoral and postdoctoral studies from Cornell University, US, and the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, respectively.

He is a member of all three science academies in India.

