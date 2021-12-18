Procurement of tur to begin soon, registration of farmers to start on Monday

Procurement of tur at minimum support price (MSP) under the Central government’s Price Support Scheme (PSS) programme will start from next week in Maharashtra.

SK Singh, Additional Managing Director of National Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), while speaking with The Indian Express said that online registration of farmers would start from Monday.

Singh, who had come to Mumbai to take stock of the preparations said the production of tur is expected to be around 10.87 lakh tonnes, and the procurement target in Maharashtra is set at around 2.71 lakh tonnes.

“We had a meeting with the state government and the state-level agencies to take stock of the situation. It was decided that online registration of farmers would start from Monday,” he said.

The arrival of tur in Maharashtra’s wholesale market is yet to start although at Latur’s wholesale market some arrivals have been reported. However, the outlook for farmers does not look very optimistic, with traders saying prices would not cross the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,700 per quintal.

Most traders at Latur’s market — the price setter for this crop in the country — said prices would be around Rs 5,500-5,600 per quintal most of the season.

MahaFPC, the umbrella body of Farmers Producers Companies (FPC) in the state, has been given the target of procuring 75,000 tonnes of tur. Yogesh Thorat, Managing Director of MahaFPC, said they aim to procure through 394 procurement centres at 4,000 plus villages.