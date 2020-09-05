Pune: Man killed as two attempt to rob him

A police team took Gund to Sassoon Hospital after Ghodke informed them, but he died during treatment. (Representational)

Two men allegedly killed a man by attacking him with a sharp weapon at Swargate Bus Depot area during an attempt to rob him.

Police identified the deceased as Nagesh Dagadu Gund (37), a resident of Tuljapur in Osmanabad district. His friend Kamlakar Ghodke (29) lodged an FIR in the case at Swargate police station.

Assistant Police Inspector Amol Rasal said Gund, who works as a driver for private vehicles, came to Pune from Osmanabad for his work.

The complainant said he was about to pick Gund up from Swargate area on Thursday night, but two people attacked him around 11.15 pm. Police said the assailants wanted to rob him, but when Gund resisted, they attacked him with a sharp weapon, and fled the spot, leaving him injured.

A police team took Gund to Sassoon Hospital after Ghodke informed them, but he died during treatment.

Two unidentified persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and a search to ascertain their identities is on.

