Probe launched into PCMC’s Akurdi, Bhosari hospitals over misappropriation of funds

The medical department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has launched an investigation into alleged misappropriation of hospital bills to the tune of lakhs of rupees by employees at its Akurdi and Bhosari hospitals. Incidentally, the civic investigation has found that the amount has been embezzled by ”ward boys” who were performing the role of clerical staff.

“First, it came to our notice that the bills of patients were manipulated at the Akurdi hospital. After we received information regarding the alleged misappropriation of the bill amounts, the medical department inspected all hospitals and found similar irregularities at civic run Bhosari hospital as well. No such fraud was detected in other hospitals. A probe has been initiated,” Dr Laxman Gofane, Chief Medical Health Officer, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

PCMC runs 8 hospitals across the length and breadth of the industrial city. The 750-bed YCM hospital in PImpri is its biggest hospital.

The final report of the probe will be submitted to the General Administration Department, following which strict action will be taken, Dr Gofane said.

Dr Gofane said the misappropriation of bill amount has happened over a period of two-three years. ”In Akurdi hospital, there are three-four employees who have indulged in such malpractice. After the fraud came light, we inspected other hospitals and found that such malpractice existed in Bhosari hospital too,” he said.

Dr Gofane said the employees who indulged in such malpractice were appointed as ”ward boys” who were looking after the billing work. ”As there is a shortage of clerks, the ward boys were doing the billing work. Though our services have increased, we do not have an adequate number of clerical staff. However, the work of the ward boys is monitored by the senior clerical staff. Our hospitals have one clerical staff each. This clerical staff should have been more careful,” he said.

The role of ‘ward boys’, said a PCMC official, is supposed to be to take care of the patients. They have to help patients in their day to day activities. Their role is also crucial to keep patient areas and hospital equipment clean.

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According to officials, some employees at both hospitals siphoned off lakhs of rupees by recording one amount on the original bill and a different, lower amount on the carbon copy which goes in the official hospital records.

Officials said the scam was first noticed by senior officials at the H B P Prabhakar Malharrao Kute Memorial Hospital in Akurdi. At this hospital, some patients were given original bills showing the full amount, while a much lower figure was reflected in their carbon copies.

”Through these small, daily manipulations across numerous patients, misappropriation of bills amounting to ₹9 lakh has come to light at Akurdi hospital. After the hospital head flagged this to the Medical Department, an audit of all municipal hospitals was ordered,” said a PCMC officer.

After the medical department ordered the audit, a similar pattern of fraud was discovered at the New Bhosari Hospital as well. Officials said even at Bhosari hospital, the anomaly amounted to lakhs of rupees, though the final figure will only be clear after a full review of the billing registers.

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Civic activists said that PCMC has failed to keep a watch on the functioning of its hospitals. ”This is not the first time such a thing has happened. Earlier too at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri, a clerk and a medical officer were involved in a major scam to the tune of Rs 9 lakh,” said activist Lahoo Landge.

Activist Deepak Pardeshi alleged that PCMC does not have a robust financial system as is clear from the recurring frauds. “The fact that even clerks can siphon off money right under PCMC’s nose speaks volumes of the system in place,” Pardeshi said.