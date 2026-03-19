Civic activists said that PCMC has failed to keep a watch on the functioning of its hospitals. ''This is not the first time such a thing has happened. Earlier too at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri, a clerk and a medical officer were involved in a major scam to the tune of Rs 9 lakh,'' said activist Lahoo Landge.
The medical department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has launched an investigation into alleged misappropriation of hospital bills to the tune of lakhs of rupees by employees at its Akurdi and Bhosari hospitals. Incidentally, the civic investigation has found that the amount has been embezzled by ”ward boys” who were performing the role of clerical staff.
“First, it came to our notice that the bills of patients were manipulated at the Akurdi hospital. After we received information regarding the alleged misappropriation of the bill amounts, the medical department inspected all hospitals and found similar irregularities at civic run Bhosari hospital as well. No such fraud was detected in other hospitals. A probe has been initiated,” Dr Laxman Gofane, Chief Medical Health Officer, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.
PCMC runs 8 hospitals across the length and breadth of the industrial city. The 750-bed YCM hospital in PImpri is its biggest hospital.
The final report of the probe will be submitted to the General Administration Department, following which strict action will be taken, Dr Gofane said.
Dr Gofane said the misappropriation of bill amount has happened over a period of two-three years. ”In Akurdi hospital, there are three-four employees who have indulged in such malpractice. After the fraud came light, we inspected other hospitals and found that such malpractice existed in Bhosari hospital too,” he said.
Dr Gofane said the employees who indulged in such malpractice were appointed as ”ward boys” who were looking after the billing work. ”As there is a shortage of clerks, the ward boys were doing the billing work. Though our services have increased, we do not have an adequate number of clerical staff. However, the work of the ward boys is monitored by the senior clerical staff. Our hospitals have one clerical staff each. This clerical staff should have been more careful,” he said.
The role of ‘ward boys’, said a PCMC official, is supposed to be to take care of the patients. They have to help patients in their day to day activities. Their role is also crucial to keep patient areas and hospital equipment clean.
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According to officials, some employees at both hospitals siphoned off lakhs of rupees by recording one amount on the original bill and a different, lower amount on the carbon copy which goes in the official hospital records.
Officials said the scam was first noticed by senior officials at the H B P Prabhakar Malharrao Kute Memorial Hospital in Akurdi. At this hospital, some patients were given original bills showing the full amount, while a much lower figure was reflected in their carbon copies.
”Through these small, daily manipulations across numerous patients, misappropriation of bills amounting to ₹9 lakh has come to light at Akurdi hospital. After the hospital head flagged this to the Medical Department, an audit of all municipal hospitals was ordered,” said a PCMC officer.
After the medical department ordered the audit, a similar pattern of fraud was discovered at the New Bhosari Hospital as well. Officials said even at Bhosari hospital, the anomaly amounted to lakhs of rupees, though the final figure will only be clear after a full review of the billing registers.
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Civic activists said that PCMC has failed to keep a watch on the functioning of its hospitals. ”This is not the first time such a thing has happened. Earlier too at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri, a clerk and a medical officer were involved in a major scam to the tune of Rs 9 lakh,” said activist Lahoo Landge.
Activist Deepak Pardeshi alleged that PCMC does not have a robust financial system as is clear from the recurring frauds. “The fact that even clerks can siphon off money right under PCMC’s nose speaks volumes of the system in place,” Pardeshi said.
Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis.
Professional Legacy
Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles.
Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change.
Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities.
Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees.
Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area:
1. Political Shifts & Alliances
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala.
"BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls.
"Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections.
"NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections.
2. Civic & Administrative Accountability
"PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions.
"93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads.
3. Social & Labor Issues
"As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra.
"Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse.
Signature Beat
Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport.
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