Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Probe launched after 14-yr-old boy dies of burns after coming in contact with 22kv power line

The teenager succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday.

On Monday, family members and relatives of Pujari held a protest march at the MSEDCL office in the Padmavati area and demanded action against the officials responsible.

AUTHORITIES HAVE launched an investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy, who had sustained critical burn injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in Katraj area of Pune on October 23. The teenager succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Sunday.

Hrishikesh Manjunath Pujari (14), a resident of Omkar Society in Katraj had sustained severe burn injuries after he came in contact with MSEDCL’s 22-KV overhead power cable on October 23 around 5.45 pm. “The boy was being treated for critical burns at a hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. We have registered a case of accidental death and have launched a probe. If negligence on any concerned official’s part comes to light, a case will be registered,” said Senior Inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the MSEDCL said, “In case of the accident, the state government’s electrical inspectors are conducting a probe. After receiving the technical analysis report, action will be initiated against the responsible MSEDCL officials. Meanwhile, financial aid is being extended to the family of the deceased.”

The electrical inspection falls under the purview of the office of the Chief Electrical Inspector from the Department of Industrial, Energy and Labour of the Government of Maharashtra. It is an entity independent from the jurisdiction of the MSEDCL, officials said.

“A high tension 22-KV overhead cable passes along the boundary of the Omkar Society. Hrishikesh had sustained grievous injuries when he came in contact with the overhead cable at 5.45 pm on October 23. Padmavati MSEDCL office subsequently informed the electrical inspectors. Accordingly, they have conducted a primary inspection. Their technical analysis report is awaited. Meanwhile, MSEDCL engineers have also conducted their inspection. It has come to light that there is sufficient distance maintained between the cable and the roadside. Along this road, a 12 feet high wall has been constructed. Because of additional padding to the wall and the growth of some vegetation, the distance has been further reduced. It is possible that Hrishikesh climbed up the wall from inside and came in contact with the cable,” the MSEDCL’s statement added.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:07:54 am
