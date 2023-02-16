scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Probe in Warishe murder case heading in right direction: Maharashtra DGP

DGP Seth further said: “We have invoked stringent legal provisions in the case. The evidence has been collected in a meticulous manner which gives us confidence about conviction in the case.”

Shashikant Warishe
The probe into the murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe is moving in the right direction and police are confident of all the accused being convicted in the case, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a police investiture ceremony, he said, “In the case of the Ratnagiri incident, a Special Investigation Team has been established and the Superintendent of Police of Ratnagiri is supervising it. The investigation is moving in the right direction. The accused have been arrested and we are confident that we will achieve conviction of all of them.”

DGP Seth further said: “We have invoked stringent legal provisions in the case. The evidence has been collected in a meticulous manner which gives us confidence about conviction in the case.”

Warishe, a 48-year-old journalist from Rajapur area of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, died after allegedly being mowed down by an SUV on February 6. Probe has revealed that the SUV was allegedly being driven by a person against whom Warishe had written an article. The accused, identified as Pandharinath Amberkar, has since been arrested. Warishe worked for a local Marathi newspaper – Mahanagari Times – and had been writing about setting up of the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (RRPCL) in Barsu, a project that has been opposed by the locals.

Earlier, addressing the gathering of police officers at the ceremony at Centre for Police Research in Pune, Seth said, “If we want to earn the confidence of the people, one of the most important tasks is to ensure that when a citizen approaches us with a complaint, we detect that crime and we take the case to the logical end of the conviction of the perpetrator. The public will have faith in us only when the rate of conviction will increase and when our investigation will be done in a professional manner.”

During the ceremony, Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for the years 2018 to 2021 were pinned on as many as 43 police officers.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 00:32 IST
