Pro-CAA speaker gets police security without asking for it over ‘perceived threat to life’

Nirgudkar said the police told him that they had “specific inputs regarding a threat to his life from some organisations that were opposing the CAA”.(Express) Nirgudkar said the police told him that they had “specific inputs regarding a threat to his life from some organisations that were opposing the CAA”.(Express)

A prominent researcher from Maharashtra and former CEO of a media group, Uday Nirgudkar, has been provided police protection by the state government even though he has not made any such request. The government has provided him security in view of “perceived threat” to his life, following his open support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“I have been told that a policeman has been provided to me round-the-clock, though I did not ask for him,” Nirgudkar told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Nirgudkar said the police told him that they had “specific inputs regarding a threat to his life from some organisations that were opposing the CAA”.

“The police perceive a threat to my life based on their inputs. They are, therefore, taking no chances. I have not opposed their move…,”he said.

Nirgudkar said though the police security has been provided to him, he has not received any threat yet. “I have not received any threat regarding my support to the CAA,” he said.

Nirgudkar said he has openly expressed his views on the CAA and this might have upset certain quarters.

“The CAA is not a threat to any citizen. Nobody will lose citizenship if the CAA is implemented. There is no need for any groups to fear and, therefore, protest against it,” he said. Nirgudkar claimed that the state government was also in favour of the CAA.

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also said several times that no citizen will be affected by the CAA,” he said. Nirgudkar has delivered speeches in favour of the CAA in Nagpur, Khamgaon, Buldhana, Kankawali and Thane.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.