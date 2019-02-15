Privatisation of Pune station: ‘Will ensure better passenger service, nobody will lose their job’

Privatisation of station management will make passenger services better, said Kalpana Kaur, director of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), after the agency took over management of the Pune Railway Station and handed it over to city-based BVG group on Thursday.

Kaur and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishnath Patil signed the contract in the presence of Pune’s Divisional Railway Manager, Milind Deouskar.

“With this decision, Indian Railways has given the responsibility for integrated management of Pune station to IRSDC. This will help us provide better services to passengers. We will also be able to focus more on core areas such as operating trains and ensuring safety and security of passengers,” said Deouskar.

While some believed that privatisation would have an adverse effect on Indian Railway staffers, the perception was not right, said Kaur. “The decision has been taken by Indian Railways to ensure better facilities for passengers. The core areas and responsibilities of operations pertaining to trains and ticketing will remain with the railways, so nobody is going to lose their job. The passengers should also rest assured that with this move, they will get better food without having to pay extra,” said Kaur.

Railway officials said the financial model for the programme has been worked out in such a way that the government doesn’t incur much expenditure on these aspects. Till now, all kinds of works at the Pune station, including catering, maintenance of the station, cleanliness, minor repairs, security, parking, and advertisements were carried out by Indian Railways, which hired private agencies via tenders.

Last year, Indian Railways had decided to outsource operation and maintenance of five railway stations to private firms via the IRSDC for 15 years to improve the facilities offered to passengers. Besides Pune, the railway stations that will be outsourced under the pilot project — Integrated Station Management — include Bengaluru, Secunderabad, Anand Vihar (in New Delhi) and Chandigarh.