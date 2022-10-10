scorecardresearch
Blackmailed with private video, Pune student dies by suicide

Probe revealed that an online fraudster used to chat with the deceased using a WhatsApp number that displayed the profile picture of a woman. The accused later used the youth’s private video to blackmail him.

According to the police, the victim died by suicide at his residence in Dhankawadi’s Tanaji Nagar on September 30.

An ITI student in Pune died by suicide after he was allegedly blackmailed by an online fraudster who threatened to upload the 22-year-old’s private video on social media, officers said. The police have now booked an unidentified online fraudster who allegedly used a WhatsApp number with the profile picture of a woman to chat with the deceased.

According to the police, the victim died by suicide at his residence in Dhankawadi’s Tanaji Nagar on September 30. A case of accidental death was initially lodged at the Sahkarnagar police station. Investigation soon revealed that the youth came in contact with the accused over WhatsApp. An FIR was lodged in this regard on Sunday.

“The deceased had long chats with the accused for about two and a half hours on September 30. There are text chats as well as voice calls and video calls between the deceased and the accused. The accused took an obscene video of the deceased and then demanded money from him by showing threats to upload it on various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube,” said assistant police inspector Berad.

“The deceased got afraid and transferred Rs 4,500 to the accused through PhonePe in different online transactions. But the accused demanded more money. The victim asked the accused to stop harassing him. He also posted a message for the accused on WhatsApp that he would kill himself. But the accused still threatened to make his video viral. Later, the victim died by suicide,” he said.

The police have lodged an offence under sections 306 (abetting suicide), 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the IT Act. Probe is on to identify and arrest the accused, officers added. The police are tracking the accused’s cell phone number and the bank accounts to which the money was transferred.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 04:39:34 pm
