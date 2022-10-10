scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Private tourist buses under scanner in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad after Nashik accident

RTO officials said that besides inspecting the road fitness, tax papers and fares charged by the tourist buses, they are also checking if the buses were carrying more passengers than allowed.

In the Nashik accident, it was found that the private tourist bus was carrying 53 passengers when it only had permission for 30. (Express photo)

The Regional Transport Offices in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have launched a drive to check violations by private tourist bus operators. The drive comes in the wake of the accident in Nashik in which 12 people were killed when a private tourist bus caught fire after it collided with a truck.

“We launched the drive on Sunday. We have formed special squads to inspect private tourist buses plying in the city,” Pune regional transport officer (RTO) Ajit Shinde told The Indian Express on Monday.

On the other hand, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO Atul Adey said, “We launched the drive two days ago and are inspecting buses on all parameters to find out whether they are violating provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.” Till Sunday, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO officials inspected 54 private tourist buses. “Of these, 20 were found to have violated various norms. We collected more than Rs one lakh as fine from them,” Adey added.

RTO officials said they are also checking if buses are carrying more passengers than permitted. In the Nashik accident, it was found that the private tourist bus was carrying 53 passengers when it only had permission for 30. “Besides inspecting the road fitness of the buses, payment of tax, charging of appropriate fares and whether they are overspeeding, we are also checking if the buses are being overloaded,” said Adey.

Shinde said that besides inspecting the buses for violations, they are also ensuring that the stage carriages do not cause traffic jams when they halt to pick or drop passengers. “We will be inspecting all picking and dropping points,” he added. RTO officials have urged citizens to alert them if they find private tourist bus operators violating norms.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 01:15:18 pm
