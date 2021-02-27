Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of Covid-19 vaccine

For each dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, private hospitals can charge Rs 250. (Reuters/File)

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per person per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Maharashtra Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express that the service charges were intimated at the training and virtual meeting on Co-Win 2.0 chaired by CEO National Health Authority and Union Health Secretary held on February 26.

“It was intimated that the service charge to be recovered by private hospitals acting as COVID Vaccination Centers would be subject to a ceiling of Rs 100 per person per dose. In addition, private hospitals will recover Rs 150 per person per dose as cost of vaccine. Hence, the total ceiling amount recoverable by private hospitals is Rs 250 per person per dose,” Dr Vyas said.

This arrangement will remain effective till further orders, Vandana Gurnani Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has said. States/UTs have been advised to inform empaneled private sector hospitals about the charges and encourage their participation in the Covid-19 vaccination drive.