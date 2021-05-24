Private hospitals ask health minister to allow walk-in registrations for 18-44 age group

A beneficiary in the age group of 18-44 being vaccinated at Kamla Nehru hospital in Mangalwar Peth, Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

While walk-in registrations are yet to begin across private hospitals for administering the Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group, booking a slot for an appointment has become a frustrating challenge. Authorities also admitted that slots were filled within seconds and they were inundated with several calls for allowing walk-ins.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Centre has now allowed walk-in registration for vaccinations for the 18-44 age group, but only at government-run Covid vaccination centres for now.

“We are getting so many calls for allowing youngsters in this group to walk in for vaccinations. We have written to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to allow walk-in beneficiaries at private hospitals,” Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic, told The Indian Express. The hospital has also made preparations for opening a vaccine lounge from Tuesday to accommodate larger numbers, he said.

“We have received so many calls from people to allow walk-in beneficiaries as they are unable to book an appointment once the slots open,” said Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital.

Authorities admitted that previously the challenge was to get registered on the Co-Win digital platform. The challenge has now shifted from getting an OTP to getting an appointment slot, said Dr Avdut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic.

At Jehangir Hospital, CEO Vinod Sawantwadkar said there was an increasing demand for vaccinating persons from the 18-44 age group. “The moment sessions are created, they are filled up within seconds. So if walk-in beneficiaries are allowed, we will have to ensure that there is less crowding . We are also looking at some neutral places where the vaccination process can be conducted,” he said. Presently four booths have been set up at Jehangir Hospital for vaccination.

Dr Sale said that they were trying to arrive at a solution and also get permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation to tie up with cooperative housing societies and others to conduct vaccinations at those sites.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The third phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group began on May 1 and till date in Pune district, a total of 3.26 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated, according to data from district health authorities.

Nearly 69,800 beneficiaries wait for second dose; Covaxin in short supply for a week

As many as 26.68 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated till date, said Dr Sachin Edke, Pune district vaccination officer. Of these, 51,116 are due for the Covaxin second dose and another 18,647 for the second dose of Covishield. However, Pune district authorities admitted that Covaxin vaccine doses were yet to be received.

“The last time we got the supply was a week ago,” said Edke. District health authorities are expecting a supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses this week. There are 399 Covid vaccination centres in Pune district, of which 320 are run by the government.