Private hospital waives Rs 55,000 bill of elderly patient

The hospital had said it would drastically reduce the bill amount, but would not give a waiver. However, on Wednesday, the hospital waived the entire bill amount. (Representational)

AFTER keeping an elderly Covid-19 patient, who had recovered and had been discharged, for four days as her family was unable to pay the bill, the Raising Medicare Hospital in Kharadi waived the entire bill amount of Rs 55,000 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express had reported the patient’s plight. After the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stepped in and urged the hospital to reduce the bill amount of the patient and allow her to go home, the hospital had said it would drastically reduce the bill amount, but would not give a waiver. However, on Wednesday, the hospital waived the entire bill amount.

“We have given a complete bill waiver to the patient. Whatever we have done is as per the norms. We have given the waiver under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. We now expect the PMC to reimburse the amount,” said Dr Vinod Bharati, director of Raising Hospital.

Dr Bharati said if the PMC is unable to reimburse the amount, then the civic body should ensure that it fulfills the hospital’s requirements. “We are facing a shortage of nursing staff. We need at least two ventilators. Since the PMC has declared us a Covid hospital, it should accept our demands. We are already putting all our efforts to provide best treatment to Covid patients and save their lives… but we need help from the PMC,” said Dr Bharati.

PMC’s health chief Ramchandra Hankare said the civic body will look into the demands.

