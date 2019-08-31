Private firm to set up piped natural gas grid across Pune

The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) on Friday authorised Pune Natural Gas, a brand created by Torrent Group and its associated company Mahesh Gas Limited, to develop a city-wide gas distribution network in Pune district.

Advertising

Pune Natural Gas will provide PNG and CNG connections to all industrial, commercial and residential areas in the district, except those already under MNGL connections. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) gave the brand authorisations after MNGL gave it the contract.

The gas grid will cover a stretch of 15,000 sq kilometres and will include Ranjangaon, Baramati, Kurkumbh, Indapur, Pirangut, Wagholi, Saswad, Sanaswadi, Khed city, Rajgurunagar, Lonavala, Talegaon Phase II, Shirur, Shikrapur, Jejuri and other talukas of Pune district.

Under the network, Pune Natural Gas has set up three CNG stations at Ranjangaon, Lonikand and Karla, and three more, at Baramati, Shivane and Pune-Bangalore Highway, are likely to be set-up over the next three months.

Advertising

In the first phase of implementing the network, Pune Natural Gas plans to increase natural gas consumption from six per cent to 15 per cent by 2030. Under phase I, at least 50 CNG stations, more than 1 lakh residential connections, 1,800 inch gas pipeline network will be set up by March 31, 2021. Currently, residential connections are being set up in Wagholi, Lonikand, Shikrapur, Ranjangaon, Shirur, Rajgurunagar and Baramati.

Shridhar Tambraparni, executive director, MNGL, said, “CNG is the cleanest fuel that will meet the energy needs of the country. The fuel is eco-friendly, requires no storage, is safe and hassle free. Since the fuel is measured in kilograms as opposed to other fuels, which are measured in litres, CNG is at least 45 to 50 per cent more economical compared to other conventional fuels, like petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas. It is an infrastructure project and will have its own gestation period. We are hopeful that customers will see the visible advantages, which include uninterrupted gas supply, low maintenance cost and meter generated bills.”