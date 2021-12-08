Private firm ‘cheats 100 people of Rs 6.4 lakh on false loan promise’

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating as many as 100 people of Rs 6.4 lakh on false assurances of providing them a loan.

Jitendra Shukla (28), a resident of Katraj, Ambedgaon, lodged the FIR in this case at Chandan Nagar police station on Tuesday.

The accused, Shirish alias Om Kharat (38) and his aides, started an office ‘Kuber Shakti Multipurpose Nidhi Limited’ in the Kharadi, police said. They took money from 100 people, including Shukla, and promised to provide them loan, police said. But after accepting money amounting to Rs 6,41,600, no loan was given to the complainant and others between September 17, 2021 and December 7,2021, police said.

A Pune City Police team arrested Kharat from Nashik and a manhunt is underway for his aide. Kharat and his aide have been booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.