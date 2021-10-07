‘Private detective’ and NCB’s ‘independent witness’ also a wanted accused in 2018 cheating case in Pune

Kiran Gosavi, the self-styled detective who was seen in a viral selfie with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after the latter’s detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, and was cited as an “independent witness” by the NCB, is a wanted accused in a 2018 cheating case registered with Pune City Police.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that Gosavi was wanted in connection with the cheating case.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had on Wednesday alleged that Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali, who was also seen with those detained by NCB after its team raided a cruise ship near Mumbai, had links with the BJP. Malik also alleged that Gosavi, who claims to be a detective from Malaysia, is facing multiple criminal cases and has close links with some NCB officials.

Here’s the video of Kiran P Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali entering the NCB office the same night the cruise ship was raided. pic.twitter.com/25yl9YsrSJ — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 6, 2021

The NCB had called the allegations “baseless and prejudiced” and claimed that Gosavi and Bhanushali were among 10 “independent witnesses” during the cruise ship raid.

Gosavi, however, has been named as an accused in at least four cases of cheating, including one at Andheri police station in Mumbai in 2007, two at Kapurbawdi police station in Thane in 2015 and 2016, and one at Faraskhana police station in Pune in 2018.

Chinmay Deshmukh, a resident of Kasba Peth, had lodged the first information report at Faraskhana police station on May 29, 2018.

According to the FIR, Gosavi had posted an advertisement about hotel management jobs on social media platforms and Deshmukh got in touch with him. Gosavi allegedly assured him that he would provide a job to Deshmukh in Malaysia and then asked him to transfer Rs 3.09 lakh to a bank account, citing various reasons, between November 2017 and March 2018.

However, Gosavi neither offered a job to Deshmukh nor returned the money. Based on Deshmukh’s complaint, police had booked Gosavi in this case under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.