Private detective agency owner, staffer held for ‘stalking’ woman

Pune City police have arrested the owner of a private detective agency and one of its staffers on charges of stalking a 32-year-old woman whom they had allegedly been following for around a month now.

Police have identified the accused persons as Nilesh Pardeshi (26) and Rahul Biradar (30) of Wadgaon Maval, who were arrested after a woman lodged the FIR in this case at the Koregaon Park police station on Sunday.

Police said the woman had been suspecting that a few persons were following her, clicking her photographs and sending the pictures to someone. She filed a complaint application at the Mahila Sahayya Kaksha, a cell for helping women, of the Pune City police following which she met assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Narayan Shirgaonkar of the crime branch.

Crime branch sleuths initiated a probe into the case. On Saturday, cops in plain clothes laid a trap at a hotel in Koregaon Park area. After the woman reached the hotel, cops found the two accused persons allegedly taking her photographs from some distance. The duo was nabbed and booked under section 354 D (pertaining to stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said Pardeshi runs the detective agency in question while Biradar is his staffer. ACP Shirgaonkar is investigating the case further. “The accused were working for someone and receiving instructions to collect information about the woman. Further probe is on,” said Shirgaonkar.