Private CET for eight Pune universities from August 27

The last date for registration for PERA CET is on August 23. (Representational/File)

A recently formed association of state private universities in Maharashtra will conduct its own private common entrance test (CET) for candidates wishing to take admissions to engineering, architecture, law, pharmacy, management and other such professional courses between August 27 and 29.

The association – PERA India (Preeminent Education & Research Association) – has membership of 13 private universities in the state, including eight from Pune alone. The member institutions include MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune; Vishwakarma University, Pune; MGM University, Aurangabad; MIT World Peace University; Sanjay Ghodawat University, Kolhapur; Sandip University, Nashik; Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune; Spicer Adventist University, Pune; Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune; Vijayabhumi University, Mumbai; Somaiya Vidhyavihar University; DY Patil University, Ambi, Pune; DY Patil International University, Akurdi.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Mangesh Karad, president of PERA, said this year the MHT-CET is scheduled for September 4 and, hence, to speed up the admission process, PERA decided to hold its own test earlier. The last date for registration for PERA CET is on August 23.

The association will announce the results of online PERA CET-2021 on September 6, based on which students would be able to take admission to professional courses like engineering, bioengineering, marine engineering, design, fine arts, food technology, pharmacy, management, education, architecture, law and hotel management. More details are available on the website: http://www.peraindia.in.