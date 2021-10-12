Private CET for eight Pune universities to be conducted again on October 19, 20

The second round of CET (Common Entrance Test) for candidates seeking admissions to engineering, architecture, design, food technology, law, pharmacy, management and other such professional courses in 13 private universities in the state will be conducted on October 19 and 20.

Just before the academic year began, these universities, eight of which are in Pune, came together to form an association — PERA India (Preeminent Education & Research Association) — and conducted their first online CET between August 27 and 29.

“The examination is being re-conducted as per the request of students and parents through an online proctored mode system. Due to the heavy rainfall and flood situation (which had hit the state recently), this decision was taken in view of the academic interest of students,” said Mangesh Karad, president of PERA India.

The member institutions include MIT Art, Design, and Technology University, Pune, Vishwakarma University, Pune, MGM University, Aurangabad, MIT World Peace University, Pune, Sanjay Ghodawat University, Kolhapur, Sandip University, Nashik, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, Spicer Adventist University, Pune, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune, Vijayabhumi University, Mumbai, Somaiya Vidhyavihar University, Mumbai, DY Patil University, Ambi, Pune and DY Patil International University, Akurdi.

The last date of online registration for PERA CET exam is October 17 and results will be announced on October 26. More details are available on the website http://www.peraindia.in