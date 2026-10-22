Private bus travel to get 20-25% costlier in Pune

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More
Pune Bus and Car Owners Association on Thursday said the fares of private buses and cars have been increased by 20-25% due to increased prices of diesel, tyres, batteries, spare parts, and an increase in tolls and taxes. School bus fees would be increased by the same percentage in the upcoming academic year, the association added.
In May 2026, the association had said a 15-20% increase in school bus fees was being considered. “However, we put this decision on hold after discussions with school authorities and parents. The increase will be implemented next year,” said officebearers at a press conference.
President Rajan Junwane said the association represents 1,400 members including passenger buses operating on casual contracts, buses for school and college educational trips, wedding ceremonies, religious pilgrimages, company employees, and other such transport.
“There has been no increase in bus transport rates in the last five years. However, during this period, there has been a significant increase in costs. Therefore, providing passenger transport services at the current rates has become financially challenging for bus owners, and a price increase has now become inevitable. The transport sector is also being hit hard by inflation. That is why the Pune Bus and Car Owners Association has decided to increase the rates. This price increase mainly includes 13-seater to 49-seater buses, school buses, staff buses and tourist buses,” Junwane said.
Secretary Tushar Jagtap said, “The prices of buying mini buses or tempo travellers and other buses have doubled. The prices of tyres have increased by one and a half times. Oil has increased by 70 to 80 percent, while the cost of Ad Blue has increased again. The prices of spare parts and batteries have also doubled. There has been a significant increase in the salaries, allowances, RTO passing and fitness charges, insurance and government e-challans for driver
Further, the association demanded that fares be fixed for private transport vehicles by the government just like fares were fixed for autorickshaws to prevent undercutting by competitors and bring standardised rates to the market.