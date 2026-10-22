Private bus travel to get 20-25% costlier in Pune

Pune Bus and Car Owners Association on Thursday said the fares of private buses and cars have been increased by 20-25% due to increased prices of diesel, tyres, batteries, spare parts, and an increase in tolls and taxes. School bus fees would be increased by the same percentage in the upcoming academic year, the association added.

In May 2026, the association had said a 15-20% increase in school bus fees was being considered. “However, we put this decision on hold after discussions with school authorities and parents. The increase will be implemented next year,” said officebearers at a press conference.

President Rajan Junwane said the association represents 1,400 members including passenger buses operating on casual contracts, buses for school and college educational trips, wedding ceremonies, religious pilgrimages, company employees, and other such transport.