Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Private bus collides with PMPML bus in Pune, several injured

Personnel from the traffic police also reached the spot and quickly got the damaged buses cleared using cranes in order to prevent traffic jams.

Personnel from the traffic police also reached the spot and quickly got the damaged buses cleared using cranes in order to prevent traffic jams.

A private bus and a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) bus collided with each other on the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) route near Ramtekdi in Hadapsar in Pune in the early hours of Saturday.

PMPML bus driver Sunil Kolte, conductor Sunil Jarad, the driver of the private bus Yusuf Shaikh and a few passengers of both the buses were injured in the accident.

The police said the private bus was going towards Pune. Around 4.30 am, it collided with the PMPML bus coming from the opposite direction. After a team from the Wanavdi police station rushed to the spot, the injured were taken to a hospital.

Personnel from the traffic police also reached the spot and quickly got the damaged buses cleared using cranes in order to prevent traffic jams. An offence was filed at the Wanavdi police station.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:57:42 pm
