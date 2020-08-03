Former chairman of Sakhar Sangh to join NCP

Back in 2004, Jachak had contested the Loksabha elections against Pawar on a BJP ticket. Back in 2004, Jachak had contested the Loksabha elections against Pawar on a BJP ticket.

Prithviraj Jachak, the former chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation is all set to join NCP after 17 years. Jachak, who had contested against former union minister Sharad Pawar on a BJP ticket in 2004 has decided to bury his differences with the Pawars and join the NCP.

The main issue which seems to have mended the fences between both the leaders was the upcoming elections to the Shree Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Factory Limited Bhavaningar, Indapur. This mill founded in 1954 had counted Sahebrao, the father of Prithviraj as one of the founder members. Prithviraj himself was the chairman of the mill from 1998 to 2004, post which NCP had wrestled control of the mill.

Back in 2004, Jachak had contested the Lok Sabha elections against Pawar on a BJP ticket. Since then he had taken a strong anti Pawar stand on various issues. Asked about his decision on joining hands with his one time arch rival, Jachak said he had the betterment of the cooperative mill in his mind.

This mill will go for elections post the lockdown. Jachak’s inclusion into NCP will result in the party consolidating its base in its home territory firmly.

