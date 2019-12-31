Prithviraj Chavan ‘opts’ out of Cabinet, says needs to make space for younger leaders

Prithviraj Chavan Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Monday he had decided to opt out of the race in favour of younger leaders from the party. While another former Congress chief minister, Ashok Chavan, made it to Team Uddhav, Prithviraj, a key architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, denied that he had been sidelined by the Congress leadership.

“It was time for the younger generation of the party to get an opportunity as minister and prove their mettle…I have held key positions both at national and state levels. I have served as chief minister as well. There are several other leaders in the party who should also get an opportunity. This election has seen several younger MLAs getting elected … they should get an opportunity to be a part of the ministry and show their skills,” Chavan said.

Senior Congress leaders said it would have looked out of place to have two former chief ministers work under the relatively inexperienced Uddhav Thackeray. “And that is why Prithviraj Chavan, who has vast political and administrative experience, was kept out of the ministry,” a senior Congress leader said.

Chavan’s close associates said his equation with Ajit Pawar was also on a weak footing. “During the Congress-NCP regime, Chavan, as chief minister, had refused to clear several files put forward by Ajit Pawar. This had angered the NCP leadership and Ajit Pawar, who had not been on speaking terms with Chavan since then. In this situation, Chavan in the ministry would not have been appropriate,” said a close associate of Chavan.

Chavan, who is the only state leader close to party chief Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, said he has had discussions with the party leadership to encourage younger leaders and the appointment of some of them was a step in the right direction. “Actually, there was currently no need to work as a bridge between the three parties. A common minimum programme has been put in place. In case I am needed, I am always there… Like during the time when the possibility of alliance emerged. At that time, I had led a party delegation to convince the Congress president of the need to tie up with the Sena and keep BJP out of power,” Chavan said.

He denied that he was gearing to play an important role at the national level. When asked if he was being considered for the Congress president’s post, Chavan said he was ready to take any responsibility that the party thinks he can shoulder. He also added that state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat was “doing a fine job”. “Though he had become a minister, he can continue as Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief. There is no need for him to resign…” Chavan said.

It was Prithviraj Chavan who had first raised the possibility of a Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena alliance. On October 24 when the Assembly results were declared, Chavan had told The Indian Express that a new combination of parties could not be ruled out. In contrast, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had kept denying such a possibility. However, Chavan downplayed his role in the formation of the alliance. “Though I raised the voice first, Sharad Pawar played a key role in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s birth,” he said.

Thackeray govt has insulted us: Raju Shetti

The smaller parties who are part of the pre-poll and post-poll Congress-NCP alliance, are upset with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as they were not invited for the swearing in ceremony of the expanded ministry.

“Though we supported the Congress-NCP before polls and now after the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the government did not even show the courtesy of inviting us for the ceremony,” said Raju Shetti, who heads the Swabhimani Paksha.

Shetti said “those who put Income Tax and ED officials after Congress and NCP leaders” were invited, but those who supported them were ignored. “They have insulted their supporters and honoured those who tried to frame them,” Shetti alleged. Shetti said he has spoken to other smaller party leaders and each of them has felt let down by the new government. “Be it Jayant Patil, Abu Azmi or Hitendra Thakur, all of who are upset at being ignored by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” he said.

Shetti said they were expecting that at least one or two ministries would be given to the smaller parties. “Now that opportunity has also gone,” he said.

To Shetti’s discomfort Rajendra Patil Yadravkar, the NCP rebel who defeated Shetti’s candidate, Anil Madnaik from Shirol in Kolhapur, was made a minister. Yadravkar had contested the elections as an Independent, defying party lines, and was successful.

When contacted, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said leaders of smaller parties should have been invited for the ceremony. “I don’t know how they were left out…It was not a Sena function but a joint ceremony of the alliance government. The leaders of smaller parties should have been invited. As Sena leader, I will only say that in future, we will take care of them…” Raut said.

