Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan finally gets audience with Rahul, says ghost of G-23 has been buried

AFTER a long wait, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan finally got an audience with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi last week in Nanded during the ongoing Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. After his name surfaced as part of the ‘G-23’ of senior Congress leaders, Chavan had been cold-shouldered by Rahul and sidelined in Maharashtra politics.

In Nanded, however, it was a different picture altogether as Rahul and Chavan walked hand in hand and also interacted for some time as the march entered the region on November 8. “We met in the Congress camp at Nanded. Our other party colleague Sushil Kumar Shinde was also with us. After chatting in the camp, Rahul then asked us to accompany him in his vehicle. In the vehicle too, we had a discussion regarding the yatra and its outcome. Later, we walked together in the yatra,” Chavan told The Indian Express Saturday.

Chavan, who is regarded as the most popular Congress leader in Maharashtra, said he had a fruitful discussion and was happy about it. “I could meet him for a one-to-one interaction after a long time. Earlier too, I had met him but that was when we had gone to meet the party president,” the former CM said.

Underlining that the “ghost” of G-23 has been buried after the two leaders met and exchanged ideas in an atmosphere of bonhomie, Chavan said that there was no such thing as G-23. “It was a creation of the media. I have been writing letters to the Congress president. I had written several letters to the Congress chief raising issues of importance concerning the party. One such letter got leaked and suddenly the so-called G-23 emerged. Even the names of the leaders became public,” he said.

Chavan said they had wanted to raise three issues with the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “One was having a full-time president, second was introspection about the election losses suffered by the party in different parts of the country and third, if Rahul Gandhi does not want to become the president, then holding an election for the post. All our three demands have been fulfilled and we all have congratulated the new Congress president,” Chavan said.

Asked on the aim of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Chavan said that Rahul intended to build a ‘Jan Andolan’ (people’s movement) against the Modi government and did not want the march to be a Congress-based movement. “And hence was seeking participation for all sections of society… The yatra is getting an overwhelming response and Rahul is hopeful it will turn into a mass movement against the current regime.”

Chavan said he was sceptical about the march getting hijacked by other leaders. “But now that Rahul Gandhi is leading it, it has turn into a strong force,” he said.

Although Rahul Gandhi and Chavan together made a happy picture after a long time, the Maharashtra Congress leaders showed little respect to the former chief minister. In Nanded, it was another former chief minister Ashok Chavan who hogged the limelight as he shared the stage and delivered a speech welcoming Rahul Gandhi. “Ideally, Prithviraj Chavan should have been allowed to share the stage but he was kept on the sidelines by the state Congress leader,” said a Congress leader.