Prithvi Konanur’s ‘Hadinelentu’ is the only Indian film in PIFF’s World Competition

Prithvi Konanur’s Kannada film Hadinelentu (Seventeeners) starts on a note of dread. Two teenagers are creating a video of their lovemaking in an empty college classroom and the audience knows that this can only end badly.

Films such as Dev D and Masaan have delved into the intersection of sex and digital technology over the years. But Konanur draws out the themes of class and social-caste identities as the film, the only Indian film in the World Competition section of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), unfolds.

In Hadinelentu, that complexity comes forth as at the principal’s office, it is revealed that the girl’s mother works as a cook in a government school while the boy’s mother drives to college in a big car. He is also a Brahmin, who prays every evening, and she is a Dalit. The school then sets up a panel to investigate the teenagers’ acts, the video being shown on porn sites, and, eventually, a human rights activist and lawyer enters the picture.

Hadinelentu has been screened at the Busan Film Festival and the Kerala Film Festival, among others. Konanur’s other films, Alegalu (Waves), Railway Children, and Pinki Elli (Where is Pinki?) have been screened at previous editions of PIFF. Hadinelentu will be shown at PIFF on February 5 and 6 and Konanur will be travelling from Bengaluru to be with the audience this time on the second day.

“You see a lot of students at PIFF. They are very curious. I could not have a lot of interaction with them because, usually, there is a press conference the next day but that is limited to the press. I wish I can speak to students this time,” says Konanur.

A software engineer-turned-filmmaker, who went to the New York Film Academy, Konanur made a short film in the beginning, A Conditional Truce, which was shot in Sri Lanka and well-received in the festival circuit worldwide. “Fundamentally, I consider myself a storyteller. What is a good story? I think a good story leans more towards originality and authenticity,” he says.

How does he find a story that is original and authentic? “We have to look in the society, Look around you and that is where you’ll find original stories and characters. Of course, we never succeed but we make an attempt to tell a story as authentically as possible within the resources that we have,” says the filmmaker.

Advertisement

He was at a government office in Bengaluru when they mentioned children who survive in railway stations and the plans to rehabilitate them. The stories he came across became his second feature film, Railway Children, which won the lead, Mahonara K, a National Award for Best Child Artist and Karnataka State Award for Best Child Actor, among others.

Hadinelentu has been screened at the Busan Film Festival and the Kerala Film Festival, among others. Hadinelentu has been screened at the Busan Film Festival and the Kerala Film Festival, among others.

The idea of Hadinelentu was on his mind for a long time, ever since cases of videos being leaked on the internet started being reported. “But, the question was how do you explore it? How do you make it original?” says Konanur. For that, he went into the intricacies of law and delved into the social impacts of such incidents.

When the film ends, the audience leaves with the knowledge that this is not closure. “In such cases, ending with a definite resolution or conclusion would be forced. What you feel is that, in many ways, it is a beginning of a bigger story,” says Konanur.

Advertisement

Among the actors in the film are Sherlyn Bhosale, Neeraj Matthew, Rekha Kudligi, and Bhavani Prakash among others.