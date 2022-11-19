Prison havaldar, canteen staffer arrested for demanding bribe from convict out on parole

A havaldar posted at the open jail in Yerwada has been arrested by the Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a convict who is currently out on parole.

The ACB has identified the accused as Bajirao Patil (54). It also arrested Rihana Asif Sayyad (48), a staffer at the canteen in the open jail.

The complainant in this case is a 30-year-old man who was serving his sentence at the open jail but is currently out on parole. He alleged that Patil called him up and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, warning that if the money was not paid, he would furnish a report of misbehaviour and get the complainant shifted from the open jail to the central prison. After receiving the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and nabbed Patil and Sayyad while they were allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as the first installment of the bribe amount of Rs 50,000.