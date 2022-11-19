scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Prison havaldar, canteen staffer arrested for demanding bribe from convict out on parole

The ACB has identified the accused as Bajirao Patil (54). It also arrested Rihana Asif Sayyad (48), a staffer at the canteen in the open jail.

The complainant in this case is a 30-year-old man who was serving his sentence at the open jail but is currently out on parole. (Representational/File)

A havaldar posted at the open jail in Yerwada has been arrested by the Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a convict who is currently out on parole.

The ACB has identified the accused as Bajirao Patil (54). It also arrested Rihana Asif Sayyad (48), a staffer at the canteen in the open jail.

More from Pune

The complainant in this case is a 30-year-old man who was serving his sentence at the open jail but is currently out on parole. He alleged that Patil called him up and demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, warning that if the money was not paid, he would furnish a report of misbehaviour and get the complainant shifted from the open jail to the central prison. After receiving the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and nabbed Patil and Sayyad while they were allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as the first installment of the bribe amount of Rs 50,000.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:29:47 am
Next Story

A mobile app to help find the nearest clean and usable toilet

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement