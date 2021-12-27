Adopting the principles of science and technology will help Indian youngsters make a difference in the world, said Shekhar Mande, secretary of the Indian government’s Department of Scientific and Industrial Research and director-general of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Pune.

“Post-independence, we as a nation stand out differently because we chose the vehicle of science and technology to progress. Our vision is global, we want all the citizens of the world, the entire ecosystem to prosper and flourish happily. To make this happen, science and technology adoption is an essential aspect,” said Shekhar Mande.

He was speaking at a webinar organised recently by the American Chemical Society (ACS) in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology to acknowledge the gigantic contribution of science and technology in the development of India and how it has fuelled country’s journey towards an ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) nation.

Mande spoke at length about India’s scientific evolution and advancement of science and technology in modern times. “For translational research, we need industries, MSMEs, and young entrepreneurs willing to take the challenge. The world is staring at us, many problems on the planet like global warming need our attention. The young people are living in an exciting time full of opportunities where the principles of science and technology will guide them to make a difference,” he said.

Dr Deeksha Gupta, senior associate director at American Chemical Society, highlighted India’s strength in the field of science and technology and various ways of putting it to use for building a better future and moving towards translational research.

“We are collaborating with diverse scientific organisations in India to contribute to building a stronger and robust science ecosystem. We have been partnering with the Department of Science Technology (DST) for DST & ACS publishing workshops and with the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) on the SERB-ACS poster competition. We shall soon be initiating diverse collaborations for school education outreach programs in India,” Gupta said.