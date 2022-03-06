Pune News Live: PM Modi in city today to inaugurate Pune Metro Rail project worth Rs 11,400

Banners have been put up all around the city to welcome the Prime Minister. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune News: Prime Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Pune Metro Rail project in the city today and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. The Prime Minister is also set to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 11 am, followed by the inauguration of the metro project at 11:30 am. The project is being built at a cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore.

This comes a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the work of the Metro service to be inaugurated by the PM is incomplete, and underlined the need for him to focus on evacuating Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine. The Congress has also decided to stage a protest and said that the BJP was falsely claiming credit for the Pune Metro work as it had strongly objected to it when the Congress-NCP government had chalked out the plan.

Owing to the Prime Minister’s visit today, portions of the Karve Road and Paud Road will be kept closed for vehicular traffic between 10 am and 2 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame has issued orders in this regard. The flow of traffic on these roads will be diverted to alternate routes.