Sunday, March 06, 2022
Pune News Live: PM Modi in city today to inaugurate Pune Metro Rail project worth Rs 11,400

Pune News: Owing to the Prime Minister's visit today, portions of the Karve Road and Paud Road will be kept closed for vehicular traffic between 10 am and 2 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
March 6, 2022 9:15:09 am
Banners have been put up all around the city to welcome the Prime Minister. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune News: Prime Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Pune Metro Rail project in the city today and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. The Prime Minister is also set to unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 11 am, followed by the inauguration of the metro project at 11:30 am. The project is being built at a cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore.

This comes a day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the work of the Metro service to be inaugurated by the PM is incomplete, and underlined the need for him to focus on evacuating Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine. The Congress has also decided to stage a protest and said that the BJP was falsely claiming credit for the Pune Metro work as it had strongly objected to it when the Congress-NCP government had chalked out the plan.

Owing to the Prime Minister’s visit today, portions of the Karve Road and Paud Road will be kept closed for vehicular traffic between 10 am and 2 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame has issued orders in this regard. The flow of traffic on these roads will be diverted to alternate routes.

Pune Live News: PM Modi to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at 11 am, inaugurate Pune Metro Rail project at 11:30; Traffic diversion in place for Prime Minister's visit; Follow this space for latest updates:

Micro enterprises in Maharashtra still bear the brunt of the pandemic A micro enterprise is an enterprise where investment in plant and machinery does not exceed Rs 25 lakh. (Express File/Praveen Khanna)

Micro enterprises in Pune still bear the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic

Two years since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the world, recovery of micro enterprises in Pune remains far from satisfactory.

The trends revealed in surveys by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) point to deep distress in the sector. While large, medium and small scale industries have reported almost pre-Covid levels of production, the micro enterprises still have a long way to go.

A micro enterprise is an enterprise where investment in plant and machinery does not exceed Rs 25 lakh. Of the 14.90 lakh units in Pune region (Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur), 13.10 lakh units are classified as micro enterprises. At the base of the industrial pyramid, these units help in employment generation. Most of them serve as second or third vendors to enterprises who in turn are vendors to larger units.

