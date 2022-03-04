Primary sections of Pune schools welcome back tiny tots

Written by Swarali Joshirao

With the Maharashtra government and the Pune Municipal Corporation allowing pre-primary sections of the schools across the city to resume functioning amid dipping Covid-19 cases, tiny tots have started arriving at the schools from March 2. While “grand celebrations” have been arranged to welcome back the students, the institutes are strictly maintaining the laid out Covid-19 protocols.

Deccan Education Society’s (DES) pre-primary section, Symbiosis’s Symbi Stars, and MIT’s Sharda Prathamik Vidyalay have commenced schools for all three pre-primary classes — nursery, junior and senior — but are asking students to come to the schools in a phased manner.

To welcome the students, DES had organised a Saraswati puja and a puppet show while Symbi inaugurated sessions with special photo booths and arranged interesting activities and the Sharda kids were felicitated with welcome songs and goodies.

While making arrangements for the kids to come back after a long gap was challenging, the teachers said having them back was an overwhelming experience. Sonali Sathe, a teacher at DES, said, “It was really overwhelming. Kids ran here and there, danced and cried like good old days. They came to us and hugged us. We surely missed all of this. We are happy that now we can take them back to the field, play games and give them hands-on training.”

Parents are happy too. Medha Palkar, whose daughter studies in the nursery section of DES, said, “I am very happy for the way the school welcomed our kids. Music and puppet shows made them comfortable. I am happy that my daughter will understand the feeling of being in school. She will learn how to share, how to be friends with others. Initially I was a bit worried for her safety but the school has taken all necessary measures.”

DES headmistress Madhuri Barve said, “The deserted buildings without kids will now get back their same old charm. We have taken all the required precautions. We are measuring temperatures and pulse rates at the entrance. Masks are compulsory and we have maushis (caregivers) dedicated for each class for constant sanitisation. We are calling nursery kids for an hour and junior and senior kids for two hours for the first week and then gradually we will increase the timing.”

Central Directorate Head of Symbiosis Schools, Dr Gargee Mitra, said, “We were waiting for the government orders and they are here. We have a huge campus and specialised infrastructure for a practical-creative approach. All these are for the children and finally they will be able to access them. We are calling students of all the three classes of the primary section but in batches so that our teachers can give proper attention to each student.”

Rashmi Kanakiya, headmistress, Symbi Stars, said, “We received a great response from the parents and all of them wanted to send their children to the school. We have assured them that we have ample space to follow Covid-19 norms.”

Sharda Prathamik Vidyalay’s principal Neelam Wagh, while distributing pencils to her pupils, said, “We have resumed classes for one and half hours for this week. Although kids have come for the first time, they are gelling up quickly. As of now, we won’t provide refreshments for safety purposes.”

Four-year-old Advik’s mother from Sharda Vidyalay is equally excited as her son because for the first time in two years her child will play, learn, and sing along with the other kids. “Children need an environment to grow up, which can be given only in schools. All the staff members, teachers and elders around are vaccinated so there is nothing to worry,” she said.

Some schools like MAEER’S Vishwashanti Gurukul School will resume from the next academic session. Headmistress Sharada Rao said, “The exams are about to start and our next circular session will start from April 1. We conduct remediation conversations and activities where students come in at a given slot but regular school will resume only in April.”