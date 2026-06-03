How trans women entrepreneurs struggled to find their own space, create change

Pune Pride 2026 events spotlight trans women’s journeys of acceptance, empowerment and entrepreneurship while addressing rights, family support and online safety.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneJun 3, 2026 07:44 PM IST
Trans womanTeju, who has her own clothing boutique and is a make-up artist, adds final touches to a model before a shoot. (Express Photo)
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For Shubhi,28, a trans woman and a student at a city college, the happiest moment in her life was when her parents accepted her gender identity without worrying that it would bring shame to the family or tarnish their reputation.

In her words, they did not respond with concerns such as “aamche naav kharab hoyil (our name will be spoiled)”. Teju, 26, a trans woman who runs a clothing boutique and is a make up artist, found a sense of peace when years after her struggle, her parents told her to build a career and not beg.

“This acceptance was important and gave me a tremendous boost to pursue my aspirations with dignity,” Teju said. Shubhi and Teju are among the leading voices of trans women who, despite their extraordinary struggles, have learned how to translate challenges into opportunities.

Trans woman Shubhi, a student and entrepreneur, with her Ratnamala brand of jewellery. (Express Photo)

June is celebrated as Pride month and these trans women along with others will talk about their experiences at a panel discussion organised by Yutak LGBTQ trust on June 6. Another session will also focus on parents’ fears and worries while Police Sub-Inspector Shankar Patil will provide an informative talk on how the community needs to stay alert about the growing risk of extortion on dating apps. “This a pre-Pride event being held at the Centre for Police Research,” Anil Ukarande, founder president of the Trust, said.

Also Read | Transgender rights activist and NALSA petitioner Zainab Patel: ‘Now, I am what the system chooses to recognise me as, not who I say I am’

This year the Pune Pride walk will take place on June 13 but a pre-Pride event has been organised to focus on various issues that are of concern to the community and also provide space to showcase their talent. “We have seen the collective energy of the community normally dips post the Pride Walk so this event will allow the community to come together and highlight their issues,” Ukarande said.

The Transgender Amendment Act, 2026 has emerged as a major issue of concern for the community and raised several questions about its impact on the rights and welfare of transgender persons. Shubhi, who also is an entrepreneur and has her own brand of jewellery named Ratnamala, is vocal about the aspirations of the community.

“I always tell community members that policymakers need to be sensitised to the issues we face. Change does not happen overnight. It has taken many of us years to understand, accept and embrace our own identities. At the same time, we must continue to educate ourselves, build our skills and create opportunities for our own growth and independence. While we advocate for greater awareness and support from society and the government, we also need to empower ourselves and shape our own futures.. Our time will come,” Shubhi adds.

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For Teju too the transition was far from easy, but determination and hard work helped pave the way forward. “I completed my graduation, pursued a course in fashion designing, and mastered the art of makeup. Over the years, I worked on building my skills and confidence. Today, I have established my own clothing boutique and am preparing to launch my own fashion brand. It has been a challenging journey, but every step has brought me closer to realizing my dreams,” she said.

Ukarande also added that when people come out, their parents react in many ways. “Some are defensive, some are accepting, some are outright hostile. It takes a whole lot of effort to ensure the child who has come out is met with the right reaction from the parents and during the event we are also interacting with them,” he added.

Extortion risk on dating apps

There is a risk of extortion involving dating apps and criminals are known to use online dating platforms to target unsuspecting individuals. This leads not only to financial losses but also emotional distress for victims and PSI Shankar Patil will provide an informative session on how community members need to stay informed and protected.

“We will highlight some cases and give do’s and don’ts about how to identify potential threats and avoid falling victim to such extortion schemes and effectively report these incidents,” Patil said.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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