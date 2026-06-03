How trans women entrepreneurs struggled to find their own space, create change

For Shubhi,28, a trans woman and a student at a city college, the happiest moment in her life was when her parents accepted her gender identity without worrying that it would bring shame to the family or tarnish their reputation.

In her words, they did not respond with concerns such as “aamche naav kharab hoyil (our name will be spoiled)”. Teju, 26, a trans woman who runs a clothing boutique and is a make up artist, found a sense of peace when years after her struggle, her parents told her to build a career and not beg.

“This acceptance was important and gave me a tremendous boost to pursue my aspirations with dignity,” Teju said. Shubhi and Teju are among the leading voices of trans women who, despite their extraordinary struggles, have learned how to translate challenges into opportunities.

Shubhi, a student and entrepreneur, with her Ratnamala brand of jewellery. (Express Photo) Shubhi, a student and entrepreneur, with her Ratnamala brand of jewellery. (Express Photo)

June is celebrated as Pride month and these trans women along with others will talk about their experiences at a panel discussion organised by Yutak LGBTQ trust on June 6. Another session will also focus on parents’ fears and worries while Police Sub-Inspector Shankar Patil will provide an informative talk on how the community needs to stay alert about the growing risk of extortion on dating apps. “This a pre-Pride event being held at the Centre for Police Research,” Anil Ukarande, founder president of the Trust, said.

This year the Pune Pride walk will take place on June 13 but a pre-Pride event has been organised to focus on various issues that are of concern to the community and also provide space to showcase their talent. “We have seen the collective energy of the community normally dips post the Pride Walk so this event will allow the community to come together and highlight their issues,” Ukarande said.

The Transgender Amendment Act, 2026 has emerged as a major issue of concern for the community and raised several questions about its impact on the rights and welfare of transgender persons. Shubhi, who also is an entrepreneur and has her own brand of jewellery named Ratnamala, is vocal about the aspirations of the community.

“I always tell community members that policymakers need to be sensitised to the issues we face. Change does not happen overnight. It has taken many of us years to understand, accept and embrace our own identities. At the same time, we must continue to educate ourselves, build our skills and create opportunities for our own growth and independence. While we advocate for greater awareness and support from society and the government, we also need to empower ourselves and shape our own futures.. Our time will come,” Shubhi adds.

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For Teju too the transition was far from easy, but determination and hard work helped pave the way forward. “I completed my graduation, pursued a course in fashion designing, and mastered the art of makeup. Over the years, I worked on building my skills and confidence. Today, I have established my own clothing boutique and am preparing to launch my own fashion brand. It has been a challenging journey, but every step has brought me closer to realizing my dreams,” she said.

Ukarande also added that when people come out, their parents react in many ways. “Some are defensive, some are accepting, some are outright hostile. It takes a whole lot of effort to ensure the child who has come out is met with the right reaction from the parents and during the event we are also interacting with them,” he added.

Extortion risk on dating apps

There is a risk of extortion involving dating apps and criminals are known to use online dating platforms to target unsuspecting individuals. This leads not only to financial losses but also emotional distress for victims and PSI Shankar Patil will provide an informative session on how community members need to stay informed and protected.

“We will highlight some cases and give do’s and don’ts about how to identify potential threats and avoid falling victim to such extortion schemes and effectively report these incidents,” Patil said.