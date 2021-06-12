Previous years’ performance to decide sports quota marks for SSC, HSC students in Maharashtra

The sport quota marks will be based on the previous years' performance in sports. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra, File)

Two days after the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released a detailed tabulation of marks for Secondary State Certificate (SSC) candidates whose board exams have been cancelled due to the pandemic, it released the criteria for calculation of sports quota marks for Class X and Class XII students. The sport quota marks will be based on the previous years’ performance in sports.

In a notification issued Friday late evening, the MSBSHSE specified that since no sports events took place in 2020-21, the sports quota marks for Class X candidates will be done based on their performance in sporting events in Class VIII and IX. For Class XII students, the performance in sports in Class XI will be considered while calculating marks.

The applications should be sent to the district sports officer by schools and junior colleges by June 21 after which the latter will submit the list of students and marks to the divisional board concerned by June 25, said a notification issued by Ashok Bhosale, Secretary, MSBSHSE.

Besides that, the state board on Friday activated division-wise helplines, for teachers who are facing problems in calculating marks of Class X students as per the assessment criteria released by the board. The board has also made a video available on Youtube, http://mh-ssc.ac.in/faq, to explain the marking system.

For Pune division, contact Sangeeta Shinde/Priya Shinde: 9689192899/8888339530, or email sscboardpune@gmail.com