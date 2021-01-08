Pretending to be customers, 3 women steal gold bangles worth Rs 4.18 lakh from Pune jewellery showroom

Police are going through footage from CCTV cameras inside the store to find clues about the identity of the women.

Three unidentified women allegedly stole gold jewellery worth Rs 4.18 lakh from a Tanishq jewellery showroom on Bundgarden Road.

Police said that around 4.30 pm on January 3, the three women came to the showroom and pretended to be customers. They told the staff that they have come to buy gold jewellery, but managed to steal gold bangles worth Rs 4.18 lakhs.

The jewellery store authorities informed the police and filed a complaint of theft. Police are going through footage from CCTV cameras inside the store to find clues about the identity of the women.