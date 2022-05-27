scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

In Pune, President Ram Nath Kovind all praise for Maharashtra, its social movements

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Smt Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: May 27, 2022 4:40:12 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind during the 125th year celebrations of Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust, in Pune. (PTI)

In Pune to inaugurate the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Smt Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday highlighted the contribution of Maharashtra in the progress of the country and praised the Trust for its decision to felicitate Muslims who cremated Hindus who had died of Covid-19.

“I was informed that the Trust has done a lot of social work during the pandemic in the last two years. It has felicitated members of the Muslim community who without fear for their life cremated members of the Hindu community who had died of Covid-19. Such actions encourage unity and social goodwill,” President Kovind said.

The President said that former President Pratibha Patil had personally requested him to attend the function and he could not turn it down.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kovind recalled the contribution of Maharashtra to the progress of the country and said that the state has always played a leading role in the political and social field. “The first school for girls in the country was started by Savitribai Phule in Pune and it laid the foundation for the empowerment of women in the country. The first woman doctor in the country was Anandi Gopal who too was from the state. It is a good coincidence that the first woman President of the country is also from the state and it has made the state proud,” he said.

Best of Express Premium

NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Making sense of the GST bonanzaPremium
Making sense of the GST bonanza
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?Premium
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?
More Premium Stories >>

The President said that Maharashtra has been the land of many public movements and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar too began his movement from the state. “Maharashtra is fortunate that Ambedkar was born and educated in its land,” President Kovind said, adding that he had recently inaugurated a road named ‘Ambedkar Avenue’ in capital city Kingston, during his visit to Jamaica.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Jamaica, having a large population of Indian origin, recognises the contribution of Indians, their culture and values. It is a proud moment for Maharashtra and the country that the contribution of Ambedkar is internationally recognised,” he said.

President Kovind awarded the Laxmibai Smriti Puraskar to Bhagyashree Patil of D Y Patil University, Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar and bonsai expert Prajakta Kale while former President Pratibha Patil released a coffee table book.

More from Pune

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement