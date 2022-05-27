In Pune, President Ram Nath Kovind all praise for Maharashtra, its social movements

In Pune to inaugurate the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Smt Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday highlighted the contribution of Maharashtra in the progress of the country and praised the Trust for its decision to felicitate Muslims who cremated Hindus who had died of Covid-19.

“I was informed that the Trust has done a lot of social work during the pandemic in the last two years. It has felicitated members of the Muslim community who without fear for their life cremated members of the Hindu community who had died of Covid-19. Such actions encourage unity and social goodwill,” President Kovind said.

The President said that former President Pratibha Patil had personally requested him to attend the function and he could not turn it down.

Kovind recalled the contribution of Maharashtra to the progress of the country and said that the state has always played a leading role in the political and social field. “The first school for girls in the country was started by Savitribai Phule in Pune and it laid the foundation for the empowerment of women in the country. The first woman doctor in the country was Anandi Gopal who too was from the state. It is a good coincidence that the first woman President of the country is also from the state and it has made the state proud,” he said.

The President said that Maharashtra has been the land of many public movements and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar too began his movement from the state. “Maharashtra is fortunate that Ambedkar was born and educated in its land,” President Kovind said, adding that he had recently inaugurated a road named ‘Ambedkar Avenue’ in capital city Kingston, during his visit to Jamaica.

“Jamaica, having a large population of Indian origin, recognises the contribution of Indians, their culture and values. It is a proud moment for Maharashtra and the country that the contribution of Ambedkar is internationally recognised,” he said.

President Kovind awarded the Laxmibai Smriti Puraskar to Bhagyashree Patil of D Y Patil University, Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar and bonsai expert Prajakta Kale while former President Pratibha Patil released a coffee table book.