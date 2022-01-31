First batch of women cadets to be part of NDA by June, President Kovind tells Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing the Parliament ahead of the Budget session on Monday, said the first batch of women cadets will be admitted to the Pune-based National Defence Academy in June this year.

“To increase the learning capabilities of the daughters of the country, a Gender Inclusion Fund has been allocated in the National Education Policy. It is a matter of pride that all the present 33 Sainik Schools in the country have started admitting girls. The government has also approved admission of women cadets in the National Defence Academy. The first batch will be admitted in June 2022,” the President said, while adding, “Because of the policy decisions and the encouragement given by my government, various police forces in the country now have more than twice the strength of women as compared to 2014.”

President's Parliament Speech | Follow Live Updates

An interim order was passed by the Supreme Court of India in August last year while hearing a plea seeking directions to allow eligible women to appear for the entrance exams of the NDA and Naval Academy conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The apex court had asked UPSC to issue a corrigendum in keeping with its interim direction. The court had, however, said that admission of women candidates will be subject to the final ruling on the petition.

The Central government has submitted that a study group has been established to facilitate the admission of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.