President Kovind to attend launch of 125th anniversary celebrations of Datta Mandir in Pune

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the launch of the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust on Friday. The Datta Mandir is in Budhwar Peth and the late Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai had installed the temple in 1898.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Pune next month to inaugurate a statue of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and temple in Dehu.

“The 125th anniversary celebration of the temple would be launched in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind at Balgandharva Rang Mandir on May 27. Former President Pratibha Patil will also be present,” said Pratap Pardeshi, president of the trust.

President Kovind will give the Laxmibai Smriti Puraskar to Bhagyashree Patil of D Y Patil University, Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar and bonsai expert Prajakta Kale, while former President Pratibha Patil will release a coffee table book.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also attend the function.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Pune district to inaugurate the statue of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Shila Mandir in Dehu near Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in June.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Pune district in the last three months. In March, he inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail and laid the foundation stone for many civic infrastructure projects.