Preparations begin for electing mayor of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

After the state government declared reservation for mayor post for 29 municipal corporations, Pune Divisional Commissioner held a meeting with officials of all municipal corporations in its area to discuss the election process of mayor.
The Pune revenue division has municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji in its area. The election for the municipal corporations was held on January 15 and the result was declared on January 16.
“The divisional commissioner’s office has informed that first the part-wise groups of each political party will be formed based on the election result. Thereafter, a returning officer will be appointed to conduct the election of Mayor,” said a PMC officer.
The PMC will then issue a notice for election of mayor and begin the process, he said, adding it would take 15 days for actual election of mayor. The tenure for mayor post is for two and half years.
In the PMC, the BJP won 119 of 165 seats while the NCP won 27 seats, Congress won 15 seats, NCP(SP) won 3 seats and Shiv Sena(UBT) won one seat.
In the previous five year term from 2017 to 2022, the BJP was in power in the PMC and the post of mayor was for open category. Thus, Mukta Tilak and Murlidhar Mohol of BJP were the mayor for two and half years each.
There was no elected body in PMC from 2022 till now and the civic body was under state government appointed administrator. The elections were delayed due to reservation of seats in elections being challenged in the supreme court.
