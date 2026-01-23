Preparations begin for electing mayor of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

The Pune revenue division has municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji in its area. The election for the municipal corporations was held on January 15 and the result was declared on January 16.

google-preferred-btn
pmc pollsThe PMC will then issue a notice for election of mayor and begin the process, he said, adding it would take 15 days for actual election of mayor. The tenure for mayor post is for two and half years. (File Photo Used for Representation)

After the state government declared reservation for mayor post for 29 municipal corporations, Pune Divisional Commissioner held a meeting with officials of all municipal corporations in its area to discuss the election process of mayor.

The Pune revenue division has municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji in its area. The election for the municipal corporations was held on January 15 and the result was declared on January 16.

“The divisional commissioner’s office has informed that first the part-wise groups of each political party will be formed based on the election result. Thereafter, a returning officer will be appointed to conduct the election of Mayor,” said a PMC officer.

The PMC will then issue a notice for election of mayor and begin the process, he said, adding it would take 15 days for actual election of mayor. The tenure for mayor post is for two and half years.

In the PMC, the BJP won 119 of 165 seats while the NCP won 27 seats, Congress won 15 seats, NCP(SP) won 3 seats and Shiv Sena(UBT) won one seat.

In the previous five year term from 2017 to 2022, the BJP was in power in the PMC and the post of mayor was for open category. Thus, Mukta Tilak and Murlidhar Mohol of BJP were the mayor for two and half years each.

There was no elected body in PMC from 2022 till now and the civic body was under state government appointed administrator. The elections were delayed due to reservation of seats in elections being challenged in the supreme court.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement