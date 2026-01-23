Preparations begin for electing mayor of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

The PMC will then issue a notice for election of mayor and begin the process, he said, adding it would take 15 days for actual election of mayor. The tenure for mayor post is for two and half years. (File Photo Used for Representation)

After the state government declared reservation for mayor post for 29 municipal corporations, Pune Divisional Commissioner held a meeting with officials of all municipal corporations in its area to discuss the election process of mayor.

The Pune revenue division has municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Solapur, Kolhapur and Ichalkaranji in its area. The election for the municipal corporations was held on January 15 and the result was declared on January 16.

“The divisional commissioner’s office has informed that first the part-wise groups of each political party will be formed based on the election result. Thereafter, a returning officer will be appointed to conduct the election of Mayor,” said a PMC officer.