Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Premacha Chaha’s Sinhagad Road outlet gutted in fire triggered by cylinder leak

Fire brigade officials who reached the spot said that there were no casualties in the accident.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 19, 2022 10:28:36 pm

A major fire was reported at an outlet of Sai Premacha Chaha, a tea stall franchise, near Manikbaug on Sinhagad Road on Monday morning. As per primary information provided by the Pune Fire Brigade, the blaze was caused by leakage of cooking gas from a cylinder, which led to the tea shop as well as a neighbouring shop owned by the same person being gutted in the fire.

“We had received a call at 9 am. We reached the spot immediately and doused the fire within 10 minutes but till then the tea shop kitchen was completely gutted and the neighbouring shop was about 50 per cent damaged by fire,” said Prabhakar Umratkar, Fire Officer.

The outlet is located at Ghau Galli in Goel Ganga apartments and was opened for business one-and-a-half years back.

