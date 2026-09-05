Pregnant 21-year-old dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment

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A 21-year-old married woman died by suicide at Vadapuri in Indapur taluka of Pune district on Thursday, allegedly after being harassed by her in-laws over a demand for Rs 1 lakh, police said.
The woman, who was five months pregnant, was identified as Sonali Samadhan Chandanshive, a resident of Vadapuri and hailed from Kanhergaon village in Solapur district’s Madha taluka. She married Samadhan Gautam Chandanshive in November 2025.
Sonali’s father, Hanumant Shripati Bansode, has alleged in his complaint that her in-laws started pressing her maternal family for Rs 1 lakh not long after the wedding, saying the money was needed to buy a flat. When it wasn’t paid, he alleges, Sonali was verbally abused, beaten and denied food. The complaint adds that she confided in him about this treatment when she visited her parents in Solapur.
On Thursday morning, Sonali’s in-laws informed her family that she had hanged herself at their home in Vadapuri. She was rushed to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her father then approached the Indapur Police Station, on the basis of which a case was registered.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Vilas Nale, Inspector, Indapur Police Station, said, “The sections invoked include 80(2) (dowry death), 108 (abetment of suicide), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case names her husband, Samadhan alias Kartik Gautam Chandanshive; mother-in-law Parvati Chandanshive; and father-in-law Gautam Chandanshive, all residents of Vadapuri, as the accused. The deceased was five months pregnant at the time of her death. We are conducting further investigation into the matter.”