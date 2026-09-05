Pregnant 21-year-old dies by suicide after alleged dowry harassment

The victim's father approached the Indapur Police Station, on the basis of which a case was registered. (Source: File/ Representational)

A 21-year-old married woman died by suicide at Vadapuri in Indapur taluka of Pune district on Thursday, allegedly after being harassed by her in-laws over a demand for Rs 1 lakh, police said.

The woman, who was five months pregnant, was identified as Sonali Samadhan Chandanshive, a resident of Vadapuri and hailed from Kanhergaon village in Solapur district’s Madha taluka. She married Samadhan Gautam Chandanshive in November 2025.

Sonali’s father, Hanumant Shripati Bansode, has alleged in his complaint that her in-laws started pressing her maternal family for Rs 1 lakh not long after the wedding, saying the money was needed to buy a flat. When it wasn’t paid, he alleges, Sonali was verbally abused, beaten and denied food. The complaint adds that she confided in him about this treatment when she visited her parents in Solapur.