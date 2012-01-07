Pre-feasibility studies on to put city on high-speed train map

Railways has identified six corridors for pre-feasibility studies for high-speed trains of which studies for four projects,including Pune-Mumbai-Ahmedabad,Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar,Howrah-Chennai and Chennai-Bangalore-Coimbatore-Thiruvanantha-puram,are already in process, said A P Mishra,Railway board member (engineering).

Mishra was in the city to inaugurate a national technical seminar organised by the Institution of Permanent Way Engineers (India).

Soon,Mumbai-Delhi passenger trains may ply at a high speed of 200 km per hour (kmph). Steps are being taken for enhancing the train speed. If things go as planned,trains will run at a maximum speed of 200 kmph in another five years, he said,adding,A Japanese firm has undertaken a detailed study on upgrading the speed of the trains on the Mumbai-Delhi track and will submit its report for further decisions.

At present,the maximum speed of the trains in the country is about 120 to 130 kmph. Only trains plying on Delhi-Agra track travel at 150 kmph,which is the highest in the county, he said. Apart from this,steps are also being taken for overall upgradation of the operation speed of passenger trains in the country.

For increasing operating speed,a lot of things including up-gradation of overhead equipment (OHE),signalling system,less level crossings,fencing on either side of the track and more RUBs and ROBs need to done, said Mishra.

Subodh Jain,general manager,Central Railway, hoped that best solutions will come out within the seminar for the betterment of high speed tracks and safety as well.

C P Tayal,director,IRICEN,Deepak Krishan,GM,Southern Railway and G C Agarwal,GM,Eastern Railway and Prashant Kumar,chief commissioner,Railway Safety were also present at the event.

