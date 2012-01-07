Pre-feasibility studies on to put city on high-speed train map

Railways has identified six corridors for pre-feasibility studies for high-speed trains of which studies for four projects,including Pune-Mumbai-Ahmedabad,Delhi-Chandigarh-Amritsar,Howrah-Chennai and Chennai-Bangalore-Coimbatore-Thiruvanantha-puram,are already in process, said A P Mishra,Railway board member (engineering).
Mishra was in the city to inaugurate a national technical seminar organised by the Institution of Permanent Way Engineers (India).
Soon,Mumbai-Delhi passenger trains may ply at a high speed of 200 km per hour (kmph). Steps are being taken for enhancing the train speed. If things go as planned,trains will run at a maximum speed of 200 kmph in another five years, he said,adding,A Japanese firm has undertaken a detailed study on upgrading the speed of the trains on the Mumbai-Delhi track and will submit its report for further decisions.
At present,the maximum speed of the trains in the country is about 120 to 130 kmph. Only trains plying on Delhi-Agra track travel at 150 kmph,which is the highest in the county, he said. Apart from this,steps are also being taken for overall upgradation of the operation speed of passenger trains in the country.
For increasing operating speed,a lot of things including up-gradation of overhead equipment (OHE),signalling system,less level crossings,fencing on either side of the track and more RUBs and ROBs need to done, said Mishra.
Subodh Jain,general manager,Central Railway, hoped that best solutions will come out within the seminar for the betterment of high speed tracks and safety as well.
C P Tayal,director,IRICEN,Deepak Krishan,GM,Southern Railway and G C Agarwal,GM,Eastern Railway and Prashant Kumar,chief commissioner,Railway Safety were also present at the event.
