Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Pune: Preeti Maske, mother of two, cycles 3,955 km in 13 days to set Guinness record

Maske will set a new record as the first woman to cycle from the Indo-Pak border at Koteshwar to reach Kibitu in Arunachal Pradesh on the Indo-Tibetan border in 13 days, 19 hours and 12 minutes.

The 3,955-km trip covered seven states, starting from Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. (Express photo)

Pune-based Preeti Maske, 45, who is a mother of two children, will set a new record as the first woman to cycle from the Indo-Pak border at Koteshwar to reach Kibitu in Arunachal Pradesh on the Indo-Tibetan border in 13 days, 19 hours and 12 minutes. She completed her journey at 12.19 am on November 15.

The 3,955-km trip covered seven states, starting from Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. The route which passes through Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was challenging with a total 15,679 metres of elevation gain. Maske cycled almost 350 km in the first 10 days with an average saddle cycling time of 19 hours.

“All the paperwork, evidence, time stamp pictures have been accepted by WUCA – World Ultra Cycling Association (USA) for certifying for the Guinness World Record,” Maske said.

The solo ride was flagged off at 5.07 am on November 1 at Koteshwar, the westernmost point of India, on the Indo-Pak border, by BSF Assistant Commandant N K Sharma.

Maske said that it was a real challenge to manage sleep deprivation in a continuous non-stop ride. “I was cycling continuously for 19 hours and sometimes for more than 24 hours. Coffee kept me awake”.

“There were heavy head winds from Darbhanga and after Tezu the route was treacherous with bad roads with boulders, elevation, blasting and construction work underway,” she said.

The expedition was undertaken to support and create awareness on organ donation for the Pune-based NGO ReBirth Foundation.

Maske started cycling at the age of 40 and created several records in ultra-long-distance cycling, including the 6,000-plus km Golden Quadrilateral in March 2021. She cycled from Leh to Manali covering 430 km in 55 hours in June 2022 and also from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

This expedition was undertaken with the support of five crew members. “Near Arunachal border, Preeti got a very severe cramp in the leg, It seemed as if she would have to call off the rest of the ride. But she recovered with massage, stretching exercises, and rest,” said Ghanshyam Raghuwanshi, the chief crew member said.

“Arunachal was extremely cold in the evening and night, which made it difficult to ride in 2-3°C temperatures. With zero network coverage, we missed the direction and took a longer route. But we could complete the expedition with Border Roads Organisation’s support,” Maske said.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:29:52 pm
