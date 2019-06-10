Pre-monsoon thundershower drenches Pune, more in store

Pune and areas adjacent to the city were greeted by pre-monsoon showers on Sunday evening that brought down the temperatures. The minimum temperature dipped to 26.8 degrees Celsius, around four notches below normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.7 degrees.

Advertising

The light to heavy thundershower lasted for more than half-an-hour and led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Shivajinagar, Pune Camp, Pune Station and old city areas. The fire brigades of PMC and PCMC received at least 30 complaints of tree collapse and waterlogging. The tree collapse incidents were reported from Apte Road, Kothrud, Karve Nagar, Rasta Peth, Raviwar peth, Panmala, Yerawada, Lokmanya Nagar, Koregaon Park and Shivajinagar, officials said.

Meanwhile, power cuts were also reported from several parts of the city, including Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Mohammadwadi, Gokhale Nagar and Bibvewadi.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department at India Meteorological Department, Pune, characterised Sunday’s rains as “light thunderous spell”, and said such episodes are characteristic of pre-monsoon weather and should be expected for next three-four days as well.

Advertising

While monsoon reached Kerala’s coast on Monday, the Meteorological department said Pune would have to wait for a few more days for the rain clouds. “These were pre-monsoon shower, which are characteristically windy and thunderous. We have forecast that the monsoon will reach southern part of Maharashtra, such as Konkan and areas of Madhya Maharashtra, by June 13. After that the monsoon will reach Pune. So there are about 3-4 days of wait before the monsoon reaches the city,” Kashyapi said.

He said that for next few days, until arrival of monsoon, the city will witness a partly cloudy weather, especially during the afternoons and evenings.

“Maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 25 degrees. Since the air will have more than average moisture content, people may feel uncomfortable,” he said. Kashyapi added thunder accompanied by light rain could be expected every alternate day.

Referring to the strong winds, which often affect power supply and also lead to uprooting of trees, he said that the wind was expected to remain “strong” in next few days, ranging between 30-40 kmph. “Occasionally it may go up to 50 kmph for very short durations,” he said.

The IMD will make its monsoon arrival prediction for Pune on Monday.