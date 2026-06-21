Pre-monsoon showers lash Pune; NDA gets drenched with 78.5 mm rain

Rain barely registered its presence in several other areas of Central Maharashtra, indicative of the delayed and below-normal monsoon. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

The sultry, sticky heat took a pre-monsoon break on Sunday as rain lashed Pune, from Hinjewadi to the NDA hills to Lohegaon. By 5.48 pm on June 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune’s main weather station, Shivajinagar, had recorded 18.30 mm of rain, and the grey clouds in the sky held out a promise of more.

The highest rainfall recorded on Sunday was in NDA, which was drenched with 78.5 mm. Hadapsar received 8.5 mm, Pashan 4mm and Lavale experienced some relief, with 1.5 mm of rain, and Lohegaon received only around 0.6 mm.

Chinchwad and a few other areas have to wait a while longer, as there was zero rain recorded here. According to SD Sanap, Scientist at the IMD Pune, the southwest monsoon is expected to set in over the region within the next 24–48 hours.