Pre-monsoon showers lash Pune; NDA gets drenched with 78.5 mm rain

Pune received widespread pre-monsoon showers, bringing relief from heat, with IMD predicting monsoon onset across the region within the next 24–48 hours.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJun 21, 2026 08:29 PM IST
Rain barely registered its presence in several other areas of Central Maharashtra, indicative of the delayed and below-normal monsoon. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)Rain barely registered its presence in several other areas of Central Maharashtra, indicative of the delayed and below-normal monsoon. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)
Make us preferred source on Google

The sultry, sticky heat took a pre-monsoon break on Sunday as rain lashed Pune, from Hinjewadi to the NDA hills to Lohegaon. By 5.48 pm on June 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune’s main weather station, Shivajinagar, had recorded 18.30 mm of rain, and the grey clouds in the sky held out a promise of more.

The highest rainfall recorded on Sunday was in NDA, which was drenched with 78.5 mm. Hadapsar received 8.5 mm, Pashan 4mm and Lavale experienced some relief, with 1.5 mm of rain, and Lohegaon received only around 0.6 mm.

Chinchwad and a few other areas have to wait a while longer, as there was zero rain recorded here. According to SD Sanap, Scientist at the IMD Pune, the southwest monsoon is expected to set in over the region within the next 24–48 hours.

“The monsoonal flow has strengthened, leading to increased moisture incursion over the region. Combined with daytime heating, the enhanced moisture availability has resulted in the development of thunderstorms and pre-monsoon showers over Pune city and its surrounding areas. Light to moderate rainfall is likely during this period,” he said.

According to the IMD, the sky will remain clear for most part of the day in Pune and its suburbs and turn cloudy in the late afternoon and evening till June 27, with a possibility of thunderstorms with lightning and light rain as monsoon sets in.

Rain barely registered its presence in several other areas of Central Maharashtra, indicative of the delayed and below-normal monsoon. On June 21, no rain was recorded in Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nasik, Sanglis and Satara. The Mumbai station, too, recorded no rain. Neither Marathwada nor Vidarbha received any significant rainfall.

The maximum temperature in the city hovered around 35 degrees Celsius, with the mercury in Shivajinagar rising to 35.6 degrees Celsius while Hadapsar and Chinchwad experienced around 34.5 degrees daytime temperature. In Pashana and NDA, the maximum temperature was 33.8 degrees, almost the same as the previous days. In the next few days, as well, the maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33 and 36 degrees across Pune. The minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees C in most parts, though Lavale might feel cooler on certain mornings when the temperature dips to 21 degrees.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments