Pre-monsoon: Maharashtra among four states with scanty rain

Maharashtra is among the four states in India that has received scanty rainfall during the pre-monsoon season (March to May), records till May 10 show.

While the rainfall deficiency over Maharashtra stood at 54 per cent at the end of April, it has now grown to 65 per cent, placing the state along with Gujarat (-69 per cent), Tamil Nadu (-69 per cent) and Mizoram (-76 per cent) under the ‘large deficient’ rainfall category as per India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Not enough strong weather systems were reported since April. Though there has been some increase in moisture content, it has not helped cause even moderate rains over most parts of the state and even countrywide,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

The westerly winds blowing from Arabian Sea has kept the maximum temperatures over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and Marathwada in check since the beginning of this month. The ongoing heatwave over Vidarbha is likely to subside early next week.