Take pre-emptive steps to check Covid spread, Centre tells Maharashtra

Mumbai and its suburban areas, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, are among the six districts that have recorded an increase in the weekly Covid positivity rates and cases and require a focused intervention from the state government. In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked to take pre-emptive action to control the spread of the infection.

In the letter dated June 3, Bhushan asked to maintain a strict watch. Maharashtra has reported an increase in the weekly new cases and from 2,471 in the week ending on May 27, it has gone up to 4,883 new cases in the week ending on June 3. The state has also recorded an increase in the positivity rate in the last week from 1.5 to 3.1 per cent.

Maharashtra has been advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 and ensure compliance with advisories issued by the Union health ministry. The strategy of test, track, treat vaccination should be followed along with Covid appropriate behaviour and monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, according to the letter.

In the week between May 27 and June 2, there were 2,330 cases in Mumbai Suburban, 994 in Mumbai, 575 in Thane, 382 in Pune, 120 in Raigad and 55 in Palghar. According to the Maharashtra health department report on June 3, there were a total of 5,127 active Covid cases in the state.