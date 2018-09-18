Pravin Gaikwad: ‘New Maratha political party, if launched, will play into BJP’s hands’

Pravin Gaikwad Pravin Gaikwad

Even as some Maratha leaders have decided to launch a political party in October, voices opposing the move can be heard from within the community.

What is your view on the Maratha community’s idea to launch a political party?

I am opposed to the idea of launching a caste-based political party. Chhatrapati Shivaji believed in taking one and all along. But this party seeks to take only the Marathas along. We have to rise above caste and creed. This will disturb the social fabric. It will be like playing into the hands of the BJP.

Why do you feel the BJP will benefit?

It will be advantage BJP as it is trying to outcast zamindars like the Marathas, Patels and Gujjars. The BJP government wants to isolate these communities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are going all out to woo the OBCs and the SC/ST communities, who they feel will give them more than two third majority. The BJP-led government even strengthened the Atrocity Act despite the Supreme Court ruling regarding bail provision.

Do you feel the Maratha political party will get EC recognition?

I doubt. This is because the Election Commission does not recognise parties based on caste or religion. A political party needs a thought, an ideology.

Do you feel this experiment will succeed?

It is bound to fail. Earlier too, such experiments were carried out by Maratha outfits like Maratha Mahasangh, Chhava, Maratha Seva Sangh, Kranti Sena and even by Sambhaji Brigade. All of them failed. The Maratha agitation, which was for job and education, was bereft of politics. Now, we should not do politics in the name of our demands. Besides, it should be borne in mind that Marathas have enough reservations in politics. Several Maratha leaders have been chief ministers and held key ministerial portfolios.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App