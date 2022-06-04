Praveen Masalewale founder dies at 92

Well-known businessman, entrepreneur and founder of popular spice brand “Praveen Masalewale” Hukmichand Chordia breathed his last on Friday. He was 92 and died of age-related complications.

Chordia established Praveen Masalewale along with his wife Kamalbai in 1962 and began selling spices in small quantities every day before going on to dominate the spice industry in the state for over four decades. As the company became a household name in Maharashtra, their sons, Rajkumar Chordia and Pradip Chordia, acquired land in Hadapsar Industrial Estate, and established a manufacturing unit with an expanded product range.

“One of the first #entrepreneurs from #pune who built an empire #pravinmasalewale from scratch #HukmichandjiChordia passed away today. End of an era and gem of a person. He and his wife #Kamalabai started their #masala business from home and he distributed it on his #bicycle around the city and then the District. Dadaji or Bhau as he was popularly known as the true #masalaking of the west, under his guidance his son #Rajkumar and grandsons @vishalchordia77 and @anandchordia1 have taken the small Masala business to an international brand now called #Suhana. Sadhgati to Bhau’s soul his smiling face will be etched in the memories of All and those who knew him. May the almighty give strength to the Chordia family to bear this huge loss,” tweeted Sunder Iyer, honorary secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA).